Traders continue to suffer due to poor mobile internet service in city centre areas

Srinagar: Failure of cellular companies to ensure quality internet service in city centre areas here is taking a heavy toll on traders.

Traders of Lal Chowk, Abi Guzar, Lambert Lane and Regal Chowk areas here said due to poor internet service, they are suffering huge losses.

Regal Chowk Traders Association led by its president Farhan Kitab told Greater Kashmir that they want resolution of the issue.