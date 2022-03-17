Traders for starting e-rickshaw service in Downtown areas

Srinagar: Expressing concern over dip in business due to lack of public transport facilities, traders of Downtown have urged authorities to start e-rickshaw service in Old City areas.

“Due to lack of public transport facilities from city centre areas to Downtown, we are facing financial losses. We have been urging authorities to upgrade public transport service to Downtown area but no action has been taken so far,” said Nazir Ahmad Shah, chairman Shaher-e-Khaas Coordination Committee in a statement.