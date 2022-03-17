Traders for starting e-rickshaw service in Downtown areas

Srinagar: Expressing concern over dip in business due to lack of public transport facilities, traders of Downtown have urged authorities to start e-rickshaw service in Old City areas.
“Due to lack of public transport facilities from city centre areas to Downtown, we are facing financial losses. We have been urging authorities to upgrade public transport service to Downtown area but no action has been taken so far,” said Nazir Ahmad Shah, chairman Shaher-e-Khaas Coordination Committee in a statement.
Shah said that due to lack of parking places and congested lanes, starting of e-rickshaw service from Lal Chowk and Batamaloo to Zaina Kadal and its adjoining areas is suitable solution.
The traders said that till few years ago, there was dedicated transport service to Downtown from Lal Chowk, Parimpora and Pantha Chowk. However, they said the service was stopped two years ago.
“In absence of proper transport service, our customers face problems to reach Shaher-e-Khaas especially Zaina Kadal and Maharaj Gunj which are one of the major trade centres in Srinagar. In this situation, e-rickshaw service will facilitate our customers to visit Downtown without any hassle. E-rickshaws are eco-friendly, require less parking space and are have affordable fare,” Shah said.
“We make a fervent appeal to RTO Kashmir and SSP Traffic Srinagar to look into the matter and take measures for starting e-rickshaw service to Downtown areas,” Shah added.