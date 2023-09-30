Traffic advisory issued for smooth conduct of Kashmir Marathon on Oct 2

Srinagar: Traffic police today issued advisory for smooth conduct of Kashmir Marathon on October 2.
“J&K Police is going to organise Run for Peace “Kashmir Marathon-2023” on Monday 2nd October 2023 on the routes from Lake View Park Golf Course (LVPGC) to Duck Park via Nishat-Foreshore road & back, in which large number of people from all walks of life are expected to participate in the event. In order to facilitate smooth movement of participants on the Boulevard Road Srinagar from Lalit Ghat to Duck Park via Nishat-Foreshore Road & back. The road will remain closed for general traffic in the morning from 05:00 AM till 09:00 AM on Monday 2nd October 2023,” Senior Superintendent of Police, (Traffic City Srinagar) Muzaffar Ahmad Shah said in a statement.
“In order to have smooth movement of traffic and for convenience of general public/motorists, the following traffic advisory is issued: All traffic movement on the Boulevard Road from Lalit Ghat till Nishat-Foreshore road upto Habbak Crossing will be discouraged.
Motorists coming from Harwan, Shalimar and Nishat side are advised to adopt Burzahama via Chandpora– Tailbal–Zakura– Habbak – Hazratbal Road & vice versa to reach their respective destinations,” it said.
“Motorists coming from Ganderbal/Nagbal side towards Lal chowk are advised to adopt 90 feet Soura road or Zakura-Hazratbal Road & vice versa to reach their destinations. People are requested to avoid unnecessary movement on the Boulevard Road from Lalit Ghat till Nishat Foreshore road upto Habbak Crossing particularly from 05:00 AM to 09:00 AM in the morning. Medical emergencies and motorists who are going towards Srinagar Airport will be allowed to move via Foreshore-Dargah-Khanyar Road,” it added.