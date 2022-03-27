Traffic congestion creates chaos

Srinagar: Normal life was crippled in the summer capital by massive traffic jams especially in city centre areas.

Commuters had to face tough time due to traffic jams at Dalgate, Nowpora, Khanyar, Rainwari, Boulevard, Nishat and Foreshore Road.

Commuters blamed authorities for “unnecessary diversions” for traffic jams. They also said that the vendors occupying roads add to the mess.

Rambagh, Batamaloo, Sanat Nagar and other uptown areas also faced traffic jams despite Sunday.