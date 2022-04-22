Traffic cops undertake repairs of Abdullah Bridge

Srinagar: In a rare scene, traffic cops undertook repairs of dilapidated stretch of vital Abdullah Bridge here to ensure smooth vehicular movement.
The traffic cops accompanied by Home Guard personnel filled up potholes on the busy bridge. As people appreciated the move, they questioned failure of concerned authorities to repair roads in the summer capital.
The traffic cops said that they took up road repairs because the dilapidated stretch was hampering traffic movement.
“The bridge has been damaged and formed gaps which slow down traffic. We got directions from our senior officials to do repair work. We did it for the convenience of general public. Till the concerned department makes permanent repairs, we thought it is good to help as these spots were slowing down traffic,” said a traffic cop at Abdullah Bridge.
The commuters while appreciating the move raised questions about bad condition of roads. The commuters said that the concerned department is not doing the work properly which is forcing others to do their jobs.
“When the concerned authorities are in slumber and don’t do their work properly, others have to pitch in. These cops should be there to manage the traffic, but now they are doing repair work. This has become a norm in Kashmir. Locals collect money in residential areas to repair transformers and roads which is ironical given that there are departments with resources to do the job,” said Farooq Ahmed a commuter.
The commuters said that the bad condition of roads in Srinagar is causing inconvenience to commuters and also creating traffic jams.
SP Traffic (City) Tariq Wani said that the bridge had developed gaps in blacktopping and to fill them they made some repairs.
“These gaps were slowing down traffic and preventing smooth flow of traffic. It is a busy junction and we made temporary repairs for the convenience of commuters,” Wani said.