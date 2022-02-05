Traffic diversion on Naaz Crossing to Jehangir Chowk route from tomorrow

Srinagar: Traffic police today said the road from Naaz Crossing to Jehangir Chowk will remain closed from Monday, February 7 to facilitate upgradation of the road.

“The up-gradation work from Naaz Crossing to Jehangir Chowk (Exhibition groundside) is being executed from 07/02/2022 (Monday) by Economic Reconstruction Agency (ERA). The motorists /commuters are requested to follow diversion via Magermalbagh - Shifa Hospital - Reck Chowk - Civil Secretariat (Batamaloo). The people in general are requested to use Rambagh flyover to reach Jehangir Chowk,” SSP Traffic Police (City) said in a statement.