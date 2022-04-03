Traffic diversions in city centre irk commuters

Srinagar: Traffic diversions in various areas of city centre are taking a heavy toll on commuters.
The commuters traveling from Downtown towards the city centre said that the multiple traffic diversions hamper smooth vehicular movement.
The commuters said that diversion at MA Road near Sangarmal slow down vehicular movement.
“There are also diversions at Dalgate also. These diversions cause inconvenience to commuters and also trigger traffic Jams. Throughout the years, new diversions are created. It is difficult to navigate through the city. There is no use of traffic lights when diversions are on,” said Saleem Dar, a commuter.
Similarly Budshah Chowk crossing has also been closed. The traders also say that these diversions create huddles and affect footfall of shoppers.
“Due to these unnecessary diversions, the shoppers avoid visiting shops in city centre because they fear getting caught in traffic mess. These diversions and barriers instead of regulating the traffic are ending up creating gridlocks,” said a shopkeeper at Lal Chowk.
The commuters say that due to traffic jams they lose precious time reaching their respective destinations. “Many people are switching over to two-wheelers to avoid traffic jams,” they said.
Commuters have been pointing out that Dalgate area, the closure of the direct entry point towards Boulevard is causing traffic jams in Srinagar.
The commuters said that rather than blocking these points, authorities should manage traffic with more manpower and functional traffic lights.
“There are no traffic lights functional and diversion can’t be made a solution as it creates traffic mess. We appeal to the concerned authorities to look into the issue. Authorities are talking about the smart city while the basic things of the city like traffic lights are not working. It is ironical. Traffic light system must be restored,” said Asif Ahmed, an office goer.
A senior official from the Traffic department said that diversions will be reviewed. “We will remove diversions where they are not required. Due to tourist rush diversions were created to streamline traffic. More men will be pressed into service to manage traffic so that the issue will be addressed properly,” he added.