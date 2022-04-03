Traffic diversions in city centre irk commuters

Srinagar: Traffic diversions in various areas of city centre are taking a heavy toll on commuters.

The commuters traveling from Downtown towards the city centre said that the multiple traffic diversions hamper smooth vehicular movement.

The commuters said that diversion at MA Road near Sangarmal slow down vehicular movement.

“There are also diversions at Dalgate also. These diversions cause inconvenience to commuters and also trigger traffic Jams. Throughout the years, new diversions are created. It is difficult to navigate through the city. There is no use of traffic lights when diversions are on,” said Saleem Dar, a commuter.