Traffic jams due to dilapidated roads pester commuters in Srinagar

Srinagar: Dilapidated roads in various areas of the summer capital area taking heavy toll on commuters.
Commuters said authorities failed to even level roads at Munwarabad, Khayam, Nowpora, Khanyar and Bohri Kadal after laying of drainage pipes.
“Despite passing of over a month since laying of drainage pipes, the road at Nowpora has not even been repaired. Uneven road lead to massive traffic jams in peak hours,” said Abdul Hamid, a commuter.
Nowpora road, which is the main road to Downtown, is dotted with potholes. The problem is compounded by wrong parking of cars on the busy route.
Commuters resented the move by concerned authorities to leave the road dotted with potholes and open manholes. They said many vehicles have been damaged after passing through Munwarabad and Khayam stretch.
“Authorities have neglected the safety of commuters. Concerned contractors are hardly reprimanded for failing to repair the roads after drainage construction. Who is responsible if any mishap occurs due to dilapidated roads,” Ghulam Ahmad, a commuter asked.
“We make a fervent appeal to Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Chief Engineer Roads and Buildings department to look into the matter and directed the concerned to undertake immiediate repairs of the dilapidated roads,” a group of commuters said.