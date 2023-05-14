Traffic jams due to dilapidated roads pester commuters in Srinagar

Nowpora road, which is the main road to Downtown, is dotted with potholes. The problem is compounded by wrong parking of cars on the busy route.

Commuters resented the move by concerned authorities to leave the road dotted with potholes and open manholes. They said many vehicles have been damaged after passing through Munwarabad and Khayam stretch.

“Authorities have neglected the safety of commuters. Concerned contractors are hardly reprimanded for failing to repair the roads after drainage construction. Who is responsible if any mishap occurs due to dilapidated roads,” Ghulam Ahmad, a commuter asked.

“We make a fervent appeal to Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Chief Engineer Roads and Buildings department to look into the matter and directed the concerned to undertake immiediate repairs of the dilapidated roads,” a group of commuters said.