Traffic jams hampers access to major hospitals in Srinagar

Srinagar: A stretch of the road connecting four major hospitals in the summer capital has been a constant traffic congestion point due to works on-going for months.

Patients and staff working in these healthcare institutes have urged that authorities expedite the completion of these works and help save more lives.

Karan Nagar - Kak Sarai road is considered to be the lifeline for patients who seek treatment at SMHS Hospital and Super Specialty Hospital. Thousands of patients report at these hospitals everyday. They have to make their way past traffic hurdles posed by the civil works going on for many months.

An attendant of a patient, who needs regular check-ups at SMHS Hospital, while talking to Greater Kashmir said that for many months he has been getting stuck in traffic at the spot for at least half an hour every time he travels on the road. “It is a huge inconvenience for my mother and for hundreds of patients like her. We thought it will get over soon, and it was promised that work will be completed in May, but there seems to be no end to it,” he said.