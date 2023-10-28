Traffic jams in peak evening hours at Sanat Nagar junction pester commuters

Srinagar: Commuters have expressed resentment against traffic jams at Sanat Nagar junction in peak evening hours.

Commuters said the gridlocks hinder smooth traffic flow from the city centre towards Rangreth and Bypass road. They said the Airport road and other areas also have a high flow of traffic, and the junction has become a major bottleneck in the area.

“Construction works at Sanat Nagar crossing also contribute to traffic mess. During peak hours from 5 pm to 9 pm, it is a nightmare for commuters. Absence of traffic cops also hinders smooth flow of traffic,” said Ishfaq Ahmad, a commuter.

The commuters said that the issue has become a bottleneck along the Bypass road and is also hindering the traffic flow from Pantha Chowk moving towards north Kashmir and the city Centre.

“It is an important traffic junction that connects various areas. The effect of the junction is hampering the overall traffic flow in the area,” said another commuter.

The commuters said that the traffic diversion at the junction, coupled with the construction work, has made the point a major gridlock. They said the movement of essential services like ambulances of major hospitals along the bypass is also getting hindered.