Traffic jams in peak hours take toll on commuters

Srinagar: Massive traffic jams in peak morning and evening hours are taking heavy toll on commuters in the summer capital.

The commuters said that on Monday, massive traffic jams were witnessed in Srinagar city center area.

Commuters said there were gridlocks on vital roads including MA Road, Residency Road, Dalgate, Nowpora, Khanyar, Natipora , Rainawari, Nowhatta, and major junctions.

“This is annoying to be stuck in traffic jams in the city center areas during peak hours," said Asif Ahmad, a commuter.

The commuters said that office goers are having a tough time during morning hours.

“Today, during the evening, it was a mess in the city center as far as traffic is concerned. We appeal to authorities to address the issue. Huge investment for making Srinagar a Smart City means nothing unless traffic is streamlined. We have been facing traffic gridlock for years, and over the past few months, the situation has gotten worse,” said Zahoor Ahmad, an office goer.