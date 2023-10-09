Traffic jams return to haunt Srinagarites

Srinagar: Commuters have expressed strong resentment against massive traffic jams across the summer capital on Monday.

Traffic jams were witnessed in city centre areas throughout the day. However, traffic came to a standstill during peak evening hours. Hundreds of vehicles were stranded on MA Road, Lal Chowk, Sanat Nagar, Bypass and Rawalpora in the evening.

“Due to traffic diversions and closure of vital MA Road intersections, traffic jams have become a norm now. Today traffic jams were at peak in the evening,” said Saleem Bhat, a commuter.

The commuters said that due to inclement weather, many commuters on Monday tried to leave for homes early, making traffic gridlocks worse.

“It was stormy and raining on Monday, and in such a situation people try to rush to reach home. Mostly two-wheelers are in a hurry due to fear of heavy downpour which makes the situation messy. In such cases, more traffic cops are needed to manage the traffic so that this issue is addressed,” said Adil Ahmad, another commuter.