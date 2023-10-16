Traffic jams take toll on commuters in Srinagar

Srinagar: Massive traffic jams in vital routes of the summer capital took heavy toll on commuters on Monday.

Amid rains, traffic jams were witnessed in city centre areas including MA Road, Lal Chowk, Natipora, Sanat Nagar, Bypass and Rawalpora areas.

Commuters blamed slow traffic due to traffic diversions on vital intersections and non-functioning of the traffic lights.

“First the roads were narrowed on the pretext of Smart City projects. Now the intersections especially at MA Road have been closed and all the vehicles bound to Lal Chowk from Downtown have to move over a kilometre to cross TRC junction. This wastes the precious time of commuters and also leads to traffic jams,” said Abdul Hamid, a commuter.