Traffic Police tighten noose around violators in Srinagar

Srinagar: In its endeavour to ensure smooth and safe vehicular movement, Traffic Police has intensified drive against traffic violators this year in the summer capital.

As per the official data, 2,05,172 violators have been challaned for various traffic violations across Srinagar this year so far. A senior traffic police officer claimed that this is the highest number of challans in the last 10 months as compared to last seven years.

"This is because we have intensified drives against traffic violations and other initiatives have also been implemented so that not even a minor traffic violation will go unchecked," he added.

As per the official data, wrong parking, riding two-wheelers without helmet, jumping traffic signals, overloading are among the top traffic violations in Srinagar.

54269 challans were issued for wrong parking.

Likewise, 21458, 24736 and 15759 violators were challaned for riding without helmet, disobeying traffic signals, and overloading passenger vehicles respectively.