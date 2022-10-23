Traffic Police tighten noose around violators in Srinagar

Srinagar: In its endeavour to ensure smooth and safe vehicular movement, Traffic Police has intensified drive against traffic violators this year in the summer capital.
As per the official data, 2,05,172 violators have been challaned for various traffic violations across Srinagar this year so far. A senior traffic police officer claimed that this is the highest number of challans in the last 10 months as compared to last seven years.
"This is because we have intensified drives against traffic violations and other initiatives have also been implemented so that not even a minor traffic violation will go unchecked," he added.
As per the official data, wrong parking, riding two-wheelers without helmet, jumping traffic signals, overloading are among the top traffic violations in Srinagar.
54269 challans were issued for wrong parking.
Likewise, 21458, 24736 and 15759 violators were challaned for riding without helmet, disobeying traffic signals, and overloading passenger vehicles respectively.
The official said that traffic police, in a bid to ensure High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP) are fixed on vehicles, challaned 27001 vehicle owners for not having HSRP. In addition to this, 10369 commuters have been challaned for driving with high beam lights.
SSP Traffic City, Muzaffar Ahmad Shah said that the Traffic department will leave no stone unturned to ensure all traffic rules are followed in letter and spirit.
"We will go tough on visible violations like driving without a seat belt and helmet or talking on the phone while driving. We won’t let anyone put their lives or lives of other commuters and pedestrians at risk. We are collaborating with other stakeholders as well to ensure that all traffic rules are followed and awareness is increased, "Shah told Greater Kashmir.
He said that Traffic police has conducted over 70 awareness programmes with various NGOs to boost public awareness in the last 10 months.
As per data, 4053 vehicles have been challaned for wrong entry, 5433 vehicles for driving without seat belts, and 3503 drivers fined for talking on the phone while driving. The department has seized 5766 vehicles in 10 months for various violations.
The officials said that in view of accidents involving rash driving, the department has gone tough on violators. They said that in this regard, 1030 commuters have been challaned for rash driving. While going tough on two-wheeler riders, the Traffic police have challaned 1433 violators for triple riding.
“We will continue to carry out special awareness programmes to educate people. We hope in the coming months, more people will be encouraged to follow traffic rules so that fewer challans are issued,” they added.