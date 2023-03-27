Traffic Police to use Speed Radar Guns for preventing stunt biking

Srinagar: Traffic police is ramping up efforts to curb high-speed stunt biking on city roads by using Speed Radar Guns to catch those breaking the law.

The development comes amid the rise of stunt biking, particularly among young people which has led to an increase in dangerous driving behavior on public roads.

Talking to media persons, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) traffic (City) Muzaffar Ahmad Shah said they have received some Speed Radar Guns which will be used to control the menace of stunt biking.

“The device will be used to crack down on high-speed stunt biking,” he said.

The use of speed radar guns is just one part of a larger effort to promote safe driving habits among youth. In addition to cracking down on high-speed stunt biking, traffic police are also conducting outreach programmes to raise awareness about the dangers of reckless driving.

The SSP Traffic said the traffic police department was more focused on controlling the stunt biking for the last year and has taken several initiatives in identifying the stunt bikers and did their counseling to refrain from doing it.