Traffic Police to use Speed Radar Guns for preventing stunt biking

Srinagar: Traffic police is ramping up efforts to curb high-speed stunt biking on city roads by using Speed Radar Guns to catch those breaking the law.
The development comes amid the rise of stunt biking, particularly among young people which has led to an increase in dangerous driving behavior on public roads.
Talking to media persons, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) traffic (City) Muzaffar Ahmad Shah said they have received some Speed Radar Guns which will be used to control the menace of stunt biking.
“The device will be used to crack down on high-speed stunt biking,” he said.
The use of speed radar guns is just one part of a larger effort to promote safe driving habits among youth. In addition to cracking down on high-speed stunt biking, traffic police are also conducting outreach programmes to raise awareness about the dangers of reckless driving.
The SSP Traffic said the traffic police department was more focused on controlling the stunt biking for the last year and has taken several initiatives in identifying the stunt bikers and did their counseling to refrain from doing it.
“School students mostly have access to two-wheelers and we have held some outreach programmes in schools to advise students to do away with it. Schools have now again reopened and our focus will be more on it,” the SSP traffic (city) said.
Appealing to the parents not to allow their children to have access to two-wheelers, the SSP said their initiatives will not be successful unless they receive cooperation from the society.
“I appeal to the parents not to give their kids access to two-wheelers. In case of emergency they should advise them to wear safety gear and ride it in a controlled way,” he said.
He said the traffic police department will also utilize the available smart cars to identify violators and they will be able to control the stunt biking and over speeding or vehicles within the city.
About the episode wherein a Scooty gang allegedly harassed and attacked a family travelling in a car near Srinagar’s Parimpora, the SSP traffic said the Srinagar police have done a commendable job by arresting all the bikers within a short span of time.
According to the police, all the nine accused have been arrested and four bikes are seized while an FIR has been registered in Parimpora Police Station.
Meanwhile, the SSP traffic said apart from counseling of the stunt bikers, they have recommended cancellation of around 100 driving licenses and cancellation registration of 130 vehicles.
He said the drive on alcohol test of drivers is also continuing as the alcohol meters remain available with the officers who check it randomly.
“Our focus is on all aspects but more focus is on stunt biking. Our drives mostly focus on visible offences wherein we impose fines on people who are found riding two-wheelers without wearing helmets or people driving cars without wearing seat belts,” he said.
The SSP said Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) will be activated from next week and cameras will be in place through which violation will be detected automatically.
“Automatic Challan will be generated on all offences like red light jump, driving without seat belt,” he said.