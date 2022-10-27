Training imparted to surgeons on state-of-the-art Robotic Surgery at GMC Srinagar

Srinagar: In order to revolutionise the healthcare system, Department of Surgery, Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar on Thursday virtually trained the surgeons for Robotic-assisted surgeries in the valley.

A workshop on Robotic Surgery was organised by GMC Srinagar in collaboration with Open-Source Research Organisation in which more than 100 surgeons from the valley participated.

Besides Robot-assisted surgery, there will be a two-day international workshop on Artificial Intelligence and Information Technology in Surgery and Medical Research from October 28-29.

Robotic surgery is a method to perform surgery using very small tools attached to a robotic arm. The surgeon controls the robotic arm with a computer. This technology allows doctors to perform many types of complex procedures with more precision, flexibility and control than is possible with conventional techniques.