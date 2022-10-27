Training imparted to surgeons on state-of-the-art Robotic Surgery at GMC Srinagar

Srinagar: In order to revolutionise the healthcare system, Department of Surgery, Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar on Thursday virtually trained the surgeons for Robotic-assisted surgeries in the valley.
A workshop on Robotic Surgery was organised by GMC Srinagar in collaboration with Open-Source Research Organisation in which more than 100 surgeons from the valley participated.
Besides Robot-assisted surgery, there will be a two-day international workshop on Artificial Intelligence and Information Technology in Surgery and Medical Research from October 28-29.
Robotic surgery is a method to perform surgery using very small tools attached to a robotic arm. The surgeon controls the robotic arm with a computer. This technology allows doctors to perform many types of complex procedures with more precision, flexibility and control than is possible with conventional techniques.
Dr M R Attri, Professor of Surgery at GMC Srinagar told Greater Kashmir that robotic-assisted surgery is revolutionising healthcare across the globe.
He said that Robots help surgeons to perform more accurate surgeries. It has a focus on precision care. A surgeon will perform an eight-hour robotic assisted surgery without getting tired.
“The purpose of t his workshop is to sensitise our faculty of surgeons and give them first-hand exposure to the robotic assisted surgeries. Today is the first day of this virtual workshop which was attended by our faculty of surgeons from different departments like gynaecology, orthopaedics and others. The faculty members of GMC, SKIMS, GMC Baramulla and ASCOMS Jammu also attended the workshop,” he said.
Doctors said that GMC will soon have a separate robotic centre which will be beneficial for both patients and doctors. Also, robotics will be added in the postgraduate courses of different fields in the medical science.
Dr Mufti Mehmood, Head of the Department (HoD), Department of Surgery, GMC told Greater Kashmir that robotic-assisted surgery including Artificial intelligence supports better patient outcomes and helps surgeons to improve efficiency.
“These advanced technologies offer quicker recoveries, no complications, and less hospital stays. These surgeries will be affordable for patients in J&K,” he said.
Dr Mehmood said that the GMC will perform Robotic assisted Surgeries in future. They have requested the administration to bring this advanced technology to the valley.
“Earlier, there were open surgeries. Then laparoscopic surgeries were performed with 100 percent precision. Now, there is scope of Robot-assisted surgeries and Artificial intelligence which offers 100 percent perfection and accuracy,” he said.
On October 28 and 29, international experts will present their lectures virtually and physically. Also, people who are associated with medical science, mathematics, and computer sciences would also mark their presence.