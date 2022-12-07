Training on ‘Referral Services for Substance Abuse’ concludes

Srinagar: The Department of Social Work, University of Kashmir, organised a two-day training programme for college teachers on ‘Identification and Referral Services for Substance Abuse’.
Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan, who had inaugurated the programme Tuesday, said a collective effort is needed to eliminate the “scourge” of drug abuse from society.
She urged the Department of Social Work to choose trainers from amongst the workshop participants to utilise their services for further training of school teachers in different districts of Kashmir.
Dr Deeba Khan, Deputy Director, J&K Health Services, said at least 70,000 people in J&K are involved in drug abuse and most of them are aged below 30 years, as per an official survey.
Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir highlighted the role of teachers in curbing social evils like drug abuse by leading the related awareness campaigns. Dr Adil Bashir, workshop coordinator, earlier spelt out the objectives of the two-day event.
Director North Campus Prof Bashir Ahmad Ganai and Dr Majid Shafi, Nodal Officer, Addiction Treatment Facility, also shared their views.