Training on ‘Referral Services for Substance Abuse’ concludes

Srinagar: The Department of Social Work, University of Kashmir, organised a two-day training programme for college teachers on ‘Identification and Referral Services for Substance Abuse’.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan, who had inaugurated the programme Tuesday, said a collective effort is needed to eliminate the “scourge” of drug abuse from society.

She urged the Department of Social Work to choose trainers from amongst the workshop participants to utilise their services for further training of school teachers in different districts of Kashmir.