Transporters decry lack of basic amenities at Transport Nagar

Srinagar: Transporters have expressed strong resentment against lack of basic amenities at Transport Nagar at Parimpora here.
They said from the day Transport Nagar came into existence, there has been no development there.
Scores of locals and transporters staged protest on Saturday demanding macadamisation and development of drainage system among other amenities.
“Despite paying taxes, we fail to understand why we are not provided basic amenities. The roads here are in shambles and local commuters and transporters face a lot of problems,” said a transporter.
These transporters said that there are no washrooms in the area creating huge inconvenience to them.
“This is the hub of transporters who supply goods to whole Srinagar and other areas. Even the locals in the area are suffering for want of basic amenities,” said Irfan Ahmed, a local.
The aggrieved said that the Transport Nagar was developed to host all the transport agencies in Srinagar and provide them facilities in one place.
The aggrieved said that Srinagar Development Authority (SDA) was supposed to develop the area “but so far there is no development.”
An official from SDA said that there is a full-fledged proposal for the overall development of Transport Nagar. He said that most of the formalities are complete and the project to develop the Transport Nagar will start soon.
“We have finalised DPR. The financial approval has also been acquired. As soon as the few remaining formalities will be completed, we will start work. Development of roads is only one part of the project. The project that SDA is going to execute will uplift the overall infrastructure of the place,” said the official.