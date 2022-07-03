Transporters decry lack of basic amenities at Transport Nagar

Srinagar: Transporters have expressed strong resentment against lack of basic amenities at Transport Nagar at Parimpora here.

They said from the day Transport Nagar came into existence, there has been no development there.

Scores of locals and transporters staged protest on Saturday demanding macadamisation and development of drainage system among other amenities.

“Despite paying taxes, we fail to understand why we are not provided basic amenities. The roads here are in shambles and local commuters and transporters face a lot of problems,” said a transporter.