Transporters stage protest against delay in re-registration of vehicles in Srinagar

“These are over 300 vehicles listed for re-registration. The transporters reached out to officials many times, but the issue is still unresolved. The transporters also tried to solve it through legal process. Unless the vehicles are registered, vehicles cannot operate on routes. All transporters are ready to pay fee and complete other formalities so that the issue is solved. In fact, the vehicles in Jammu and other districts are being re-registered, but here in Srinagar, the issue is still pending,” Ahmad said.

The protesting transporters said that they are not asking for jobs. “Our livelihood depends on this, and we have already missed a season in this issue. We want to earn and feed our family, but if this issue is not solved, our livelihood will be affected,” they said.

“It is ironic that the officials in Anantnag, which falls under RTO Kashmir, are registering vehicles, but in Srinagar, we are made to suffer. We want to follow with all the rules, but our registration should be initiated,” said another protesting transporter.

The transporter said that the re-registration of vehicles will generate over 1.5 Cr revenue and will also help them to earn their livelihood. They appealed to the higher officials to look into the issue.