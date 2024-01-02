Srinagar, Jan 2 : Petrol pumps in the summer capital witnessed chaotic scenes as people struggled to get fuel amid nation-wide transporters’ strike.

Many people resorted to unorthodox means to ensure that their vehicles have enough fuel.

Large number of people gathered outside various petrol pumps fearing shortage due to strike called by transporters, including petrol tankers.

Many locals turned into vendors selling petrol in bottles across various Srinagar areas. In areas like Downtown and Hazratbal outskirts, many shopkeepers sold petrol in plastic bottles. The locals and these vendors blocked roads hampering movement of even emergency vehicles.

“Most of the petrol pumps in Srinagar are either without petrol or overcrowded. The queues that I saw at petrol pumps made me realise that there was no way I could get petrol today. This is the reason I reached the outskirts of Srinagar to check if I can fill my vehicle with some petrol from the vendors,” said Ishfaq Ahmad, a local Hazratbal.

The locals said that people usually turn to these vendors and shopkeepers in case of emergency, and the buyers are usually two-wheeler owners.

“But today, you could see that four-wheelers and two-wheelers are also queuing outside shops. Vehicles have to be kept running for emergency use, and you never know how this strike is going to affect petrol supply,” said Waseem Bhat, a commuter.