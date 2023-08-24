Trial run of electric buses begins in Srinagar

Srinagar: Authorities today conducted a trial run of electric buses on various routes in the summer capital.

Officials said that the trial run of six Smart Electric Buses was aimed at checking all the systems practically to prepare for formal launch of the service.

They said that the buses that operated on few routes in Srinagar on Thursday are equipped with the best IT facilities to make buses accessible for all types of passengers

Throughout the day, the officials of Smart City led by its CEO were monitoring the service. On the trial run day, the officials said that they had chosen four different routes of Srinagar.

Speaking to the media, CEO Smart City, Athar Aamir Khan said that the service will be soon rolled out for the public and it will make public transport better.