Trial-run of pedaled cycles held in Srinagar

Srinagar: Amid ongoing works in the city under the Srinagar Smart City project, a trial run for pedaled cycles was carried out here on Thursday here.

Mehran Khan, who heads the operations of e-bikes and pedaled cycles, told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that the operations for the start of e-bikes and cycles are under process and today they carried out testing for operating pedaled cycles.

“It is a project under the umbrella of the Srinagar Smart City project and today we are carrying out the testing for the operation of cycles. Once the roads and cycle tracks are fully complete we will start the operations at full scale,” he said.

Khan said they have around 1000 cycles of which 900 are pedaled and 100 are electric and will have around 100 docking stations across the Srinagar city.

“We have a mapped application which shows all the locations of all the stations and anyone after installing it on the phone can avail the cycle from the nearest docking station,” he said.