Trial-run of pedaled cycles held in Srinagar

Srinagar: Amid ongoing works in the city under the Srinagar Smart City project, a trial run for pedaled cycles was carried out here on Thursday here.
Mehran Khan, who heads the operations of e-bikes and pedaled cycles, told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that the operations for the start of e-bikes and cycles are under process and today they carried out testing for operating pedaled cycles.
“It is a project under the umbrella of the Srinagar Smart City project and today we are carrying out the testing for the operation of cycles. Once the roads and cycle tracks are fully complete we will start the operations at full scale,” he said.
Khan said they have around 1000 cycles of which 900 are pedaled and 100 are electric and will have around 100 docking stations across the Srinagar city.
“We have a mapped application which shows all the locations of all the stations and anyone after installing it on the phone can avail the cycle from the nearest docking station,” he said.
He said that so far 70 percent of the docking stations are complete and that the remaining stations are likely to complete in the next 15-20 days.
Speaking about the tariff plans, Mehran said that apart from being good for health and going from one place to another in Srinagar using pedaled cycles, they have made cost-effective pricing with the first 30 minutes of the ride free and afterward charging Rs 5 for 30 minutes.
“We also have a mechanism in place in case of theft as the cycle is fitted and enabled with GPS and can be easily located," he said.
Khan said they are an Ahmedabad-based company—‘Chartered Bike’, which has now been set up in Srinagar for executing the operations of both pedaled and electric cycles.