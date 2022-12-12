Tribunal pulls up SMC Commissioner, directs him to follow law on action against Illegal structures

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Special Tribunal Srinagar Monday pulled up Commissioner of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) saying action regarding the illegal structure had to be in consonance with law.

The Tribunal’s order came on an appeal filed before it against a communication, which called for demolition of a structure at Rawalpora area here but the alleged violator was not provided an opportunity of being heard before initiating the action.

“In case, the Commissioner SMC decides to initiate any action under law in respect of the illegal structure, it shall have to be in consonance with the law,” the Tribunal said.

It said that the person at whose instance the illegal construction had been raised should have to be put on notice prior to such action providing a reasonable opportunity to him to show cause why such action should not be taken.