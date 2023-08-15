Tricolor hoisted at NIT Srinagar

Srinagar: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar celebrated the 77th Independence Day with a resounding display of patriotism and an inspiring vision for the nation's future. The ceremony featured a flag hoisting by Director Prof. Sudhakar Yedla, followed by a series of cultural performances and a meaningful fancy dress exhibition.

Registrar Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari, Deans, HODs, faculty members and students were also present on the occasion. It was followed by a grand parade by the security wing and NCC’s girl’s unit of the institute.

In his Independence Day address, Prof. Yedla congratulated people on 77th Independence Day and recalled the supreme sacrifices made by our leaders and freedom fighters.

“Freedom is the greatest thing in one's life and we are forever grateful to all those who sacrificed their lives to give us the fragrance of freedom,” he said.

Prof. Yedla said that India is the country with extreme diversity that demonstrated such unity that got us the independence, and continues to draw strength from its diversity.

Prof. Yedla further said today, we are privileged to witness the confluence of this diversity, right here at NIT Srinagar, where students and faculty from various states and backgrounds come together to learn, grow, and contribute to our nation's progress.