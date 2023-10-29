Tulip Garden gets UK award for being Asia’s largest garden

Srinagar: Tulip Garden in the summer capital has been included in the prestigious World Book of Records (London) for being Asia’s largest Tulip Garden which displayed 1.6 million Tulip flowers of 68 different Varieties during the Tulip Show 2023.

In this connection, WBR London invited the Commissioner/Secretary to Floriculture, Gardens & Parks, Sheikh Fayaz to the felicitation ceremony to receive the certificate of Nobles of Commonwealth Nations award of World Book of Records (London) which was to be bestowed at British Parliament on September 12.

The award ceremony was held today in New Delhi, where delegates of 35 countries were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Sheikh Fayaz thanked the jury of WBR for choosing the Tulip Garden Srinagar for the prestigious award. He acknowledged the role of dedicated Gardening staff, officers and officials of the Department who worked tirelessly, planting meticulously millions of tulip bulbs every year in different colour schemes and patterns. He said, it is a testament to the power of collaboration and teamwork.

Furthermore, he added that the Tulip Garden Srinagar has become a unique selling point in the tourism map of J&K, attracting lakhs of tourists from all across the country and abroad during the tulip show which lasts for almost one month.

Last year, 3.77 lakh tourists visited the Garden during the period of 32 days which is the all-time highest record. Through the platform of WBR London he invited all the jury members of WBR present in the function, to visit Kashmir during tulip show 2024.