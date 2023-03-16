UIDAI makes online Aadhaar document updation process free till June 14

Srinagar: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has made online Aadhaar document updation process free of cost, a move that is expected to benefit millions of residents in Srinagar.
A people-centric move, has been taken as part of the Digital India initiative where the users can avail the free document update facility on ‘myAadhaar’ portal for the next three months upto June 14 ,2023 starting from March 15, 2023.
According to the UIDAI, no fee will be charged from the residents for online updation of the Proof of Identity and Proof of Address in Aadhaar during the limited period. The Residents who have not updated their Aadhaar in the last 8-10 years are required to upload their Proof of Identity and Proof of Address documents.
Much to the relief of the residents, UIDAI has waived off the charges for the online Aadhaar document update service for a limited period of 3 months and Aadhaar Online services can be availed from the myAadhaar portal (myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in) and through mAadhaar app where also the list of documents acceptable as Proof of Identity and Proof of Address, is available.
Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar has appealed to the general public of the District to take maximum benefit from this free window opportunity and keep their Aadhaar updated.
He also asked the residents to keep their mobile numbers updated in Aadhaar in order to avail hassle free online services.