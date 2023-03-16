UIDAI makes online Aadhaar document updation process free till June 14

Srinagar: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has made online Aadhaar document updation process free of cost, a move that is expected to benefit millions of residents in Srinagar.

A people-centric move, has been taken as part of the Digital India initiative where the users can avail the free document update facility on ‘myAadhaar’ portal for the next three months upto June 14 ,2023 starting from March 15, 2023.

According to the UIDAI, no fee will be charged from the residents for online updation of the Proof of Identity and Proof of Address in Aadhaar during the limited period. The Residents who have not updated their Aadhaar in the last 8-10 years are required to upload their Proof of Identity and Proof of Address documents.