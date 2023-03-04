Ultrasonography, Spirometry facilities started at Government Unani Hospital Shalteng

Srinagar: Director of Department of Ayush Dr Mohan Singh today inaugurated the ultrasonography and spirometry facilities for general public at Government Unani Hospital at Shalteng here.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Singh said that the installation of ultrasound and spirometer machines was a long-pending demand of patients who come from far off places to avail the specialized treatment methodologies of Unani system of medicine.
He sald that patients suffering from gastrointestinal, renal and liver disorders or chronic lung diseases can now avail diagnostic facilities at the hospital on nominal charges.
Dr Singh thanked Secretary to the Government Health and Medical Education Department Bhupinder Kumar under whose regular monitoring the Ayush Sector is achieving new heights with regard to patient care in the UT.
He advised the unani medical officers to further promote Unani treatment among people. He emphasised lifestyle management, and treatment of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) by utilizing the principles and practices of age old Ayush systems.
Incharge Deputy Director Ayush Kashmir Dr Nuzhat Bashir, Assistant Director Unani Dr Sujad Hussain Shuja, Provincial Controller Stores Ayush Kashmir Dr Shameem Ahmad, District Ayush Officer Baramulla Dr Reyaz Ahmad Khan, District Nodal Officer Ayush Pulwama Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Parray, Incharge Officer Govt Unani Hospital Shalteng Srinagar Dr Farooq Naqshbandi and Medical Officers and Paramedical staff of Govt Unani Hospital Shalteng Srinagar were present on the occasion.