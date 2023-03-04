Ultrasonography, Spirometry facilities started at Government Unani Hospital Shalteng

Srinagar: Director of Department of Ayush Dr Mohan Singh today inaugurated the ultrasonography and spirometry facilities for general public at Government Unani Hospital at Shalteng here.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Singh said that the installation of ultrasound and spirometer machines was a long-pending demand of patients who come from far off places to avail the specialized treatment methodologies of Unani system of medicine.

He sald that patients suffering from gastrointestinal, renal and liver disorders or chronic lung diseases can now avail diagnostic facilities at the hospital on nominal charges.