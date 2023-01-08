Umar Colony residents concerned over high voltage power supply

Srinagar: The residents of Umar Colony (Lane No 2) locality of Lal Bazar area here on Sunday expressed concern over receiving extremely high voltage power supply from the last few days.

They said this has resulted in damage to their several household electronic gadgets. “We have already informed the concerned department about the same, but nothing has been done so far. We are still receiving the same high voltage power supply for the last few days now,” said a local resident Rayees Ahmad. Meanwhile, concerned Junior Engineer Rouf Ahmad said that he was not aware about the issue and he will confirm it from the ground staff.

“If there is any such issue, we will definitely rectify it as soon as possible,” he said. (KNO)