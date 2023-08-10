Unattended garbage irks Habak residents

Srinagar: Unattended garbage at Habak area here causes immense inconvenience to locals.
The locals said the garbage has become a safe haven for stray dogs. “We are unable to venture out after sunset as dogs prowl on the garbage heaps and open dumpers,” they said.
Locals said there are various garbage dumping spots on the main road stretch, particularly along Habak crossing road. They said the issue is creating inconvenience to the locals and commuters there.
“These stray dogs attack every pedestrian and commuter, posing a risk to their lives. The authorities are neither acting against the dog menace nor the haphazard dumping of garbage,” said Rafiq Ahmad, a local.
The commuters of the area who ride two-wheelers say that while commuting in the area, packs of dogs attack them and endanger their life.
“On a two-wheeler, it gets very dangerous, particularly during late evening hours. We are afraid of commuting along the road. There is a college along the Crossing-Habak Road, and it endangers the lives of students as well. The authorities should clear the area and stop dumping garbage along the road,” said a commuter. They appealed to authorities to look into the issue without delay.