Unattended garbage irks Habak residents

Srinagar: Unattended garbage at Habak area here causes immense inconvenience to locals.

The locals said the garbage has become a safe haven for stray dogs. “We are unable to venture out after sunset as dogs prowl on the garbage heaps and open dumpers,” they said.

Locals said there are various garbage dumping spots on the main road stretch, particularly along Habak crossing road. They said the issue is creating inconvenience to the locals and commuters there.

“These stray dogs attack every pedestrian and commuter, posing a risk to their lives. The authorities are neither acting against the dog menace nor the haphazard dumping of garbage,” said Rafiq Ahmad, a local.