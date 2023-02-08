Unavailability of special buses irk female passengers in Srinagar

BY MUSKAAN BEIGH

Srinagar: Lack of special buses on various routes in the summer capital are taking toll of female passengers.

Females in the summer capital are demanding resumption of the women's special bus service that has been discontinued. The service was started to curb the routine inconvenience being faced by females while boarding the general public buses.

The service was inaugurated by then Chief Minister of erstwhile J&K State, Mehbooba Mufti in 2016. The women folk had praised the move and asked to enhance the service.

Females, mostly college girls, would board these buses for secure travel. Initially, the service was launched between Lal Chowk to Hazratbal via Rainawari, which bypasses the Kashmir University campus.

Service was also available from Lal Chowk to Soura via SMHS hospital and Nowgam Railway station to Lal Chowk via Pantha Chowk.