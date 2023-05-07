Unchecked begging menace pesters Srinagarites

Srinagar: Unchecked begging menace is taking toll on people in the summer capital.

With an increasing population of beggars, locals as well as the tourists face immense inconveniences as these beggars swarm them in groups and ask for alms.

Groups of beggars can be seen outside schools, USG centres, clinical labs, parking places, departmental stores, hospitals and important junctions. “Begging has become a menace in the city but authorities are doing nothing about it. These beggars who arrive here in large numbers get scattered to different locations and force people to give them alms," they said, Afaq Ahmad from Downtown Srinagar said that a few beggars even broke the window pane of his car after he refused to give them money.