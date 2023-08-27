Unchecked stray dog menace continues to pester Srinagarites

Srinagar: Failure of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) to take measures for checking stray dog menace in the summer capital is taking toll on people.

Residents from various Srinagar areas said that the presence of stray dogs at every nook and corner has restricted their movement.

“Dozens of dogs are roaming in packs in Downtown. SMC has been saying that they will launch a major dog sterilisation programme, but so far, they have done nothing. Unless there is a proper mechanism to check the menace, people will continue to suffer. We are unable to roam freely in the presence of stray dogs,” said Ishfaq Ahmed, a resident of Nowhatta.

The locals said that there is no concrete programme to check dog menace on the ground, which is making life miserable for them.

“With the growing dog population, there are growing attacks in Srinagar on pedestrians and commuters on a daily basis,” they said.