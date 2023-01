Srinagar: PDP ex-state secretary youth and constituency incharge Habba Kadal expressed resentment against failure of authorities to clear snow from roads and check waterlogging saying it ads to miseries of people in the summer capital.

“Snow has not been cleared from most of the roads at Habba Kadal and other city areas. Uncleared roads and massive waterlogging has exposed administration, Laigaroo said in a statement.