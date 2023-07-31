Uncovered manholes in city centre areas pose risk to pedestrians

Srinagar: In a sheer example of callousness, Srinagar Smart City Limited (SSCL) authorities have left several manholes uncovered in city centre areas posing risk to pedestrians.

Multiple manholes have been left uncovered from Residency Road to Lal Chowk. Scores of pedestrians said that uncovered manholes can cause accidents and should be covered without any delay.

The entire stretch from Residency Road to Ghanta Ghar is dotted with such newly constructed manholes causing inconvenience to pedestrians.

“Leaving important places with uncovered manholes is dangerous. There are hundreds of people including students who walk around this area daily. These uncovered manholes put everyone at risk,” said Zahid Ahmad, a pedestrian.