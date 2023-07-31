Uncovered manholes in city centre areas pose risk to pedestrians

Srinagar: In a sheer example of callousness, Srinagar Smart City Limited (SSCL) authorities have left several manholes uncovered in city centre areas posing risk to pedestrians.
Multiple manholes have been left uncovered from Residency Road to Lal Chowk. Scores of pedestrians said that uncovered manholes can cause accidents and should be covered without any delay.
The entire stretch from Residency Road to Ghanta Ghar is dotted with such newly constructed manholes causing inconvenience to pedestrians.
“Leaving important places with uncovered manholes is dangerous. There are hundreds of people including students who walk around this area daily. These uncovered manholes put everyone at risk,” said Zahid Ahmad, a pedestrian.
The locals said that outside Biscoe School, there are many uncovered manholes that pose a threat to students. They said authorities should look into the issue and address it accordingly.
“These students come out in groups amid rush hours and such uncovered manholes pose risk to them,” said Mushtaq Ahmad, a local.
The commuters also decried potholes along the Residency Road saying it is affecting vehicular movement and should be fixed as well.
Meanwhile, CEO Smart City, Athar Aamir Khan visited Lal Chowk and reviewed the ongoing works. While talking to media persons, he said that the remaining works will soon be completed in the area.
“I came here to review multiple development projects here. The work on the remaining projects in City Centre is on the finishing level, and we will soon be completed,” he said.