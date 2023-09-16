Union AYUSH secretary visits Unani hospital

Srinagar: Dr Rajesh Kotecha, the AYUSH secretary in the Union Government, along with Padma Bhushan recipient Dr Davindera Triguna, paid a visit to the Unani Hospital in Shalteng today to assess the healthcare facilities provided to patients in the Kashmir Division.

The officials were joined by Director Ayush Dr Mohan Singh. During their visit, the Union Health Secretary received a comprehensive briefing about the hospital's operations from Medical Superintendent Dr Mohammad Farooq Naqashbandi.

Dr Naqashbandi highlighted the hospital's vital role in serving the Kashmir division, revealing that it caters to an impressive daily influx of 300 to 350 patients seeking Ayush healthcare services.