Unique herbarium at Kashmir University preserves natural heritage

Srinagar: What if Chinars cease to exist and you have no seed to grow?

Be at ease, there is a place from where you can revive every kind of tree that grows in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

On the western end of the Kashmir University encompassing enchanting gardens, hot houses, different plants, and colourful flowers is varsity’s Botany department.

In the department’s adjunct ‘Centre for Biodiversity and Plant Taxonomy’, is a herbarium that houses specimens of trees and plants from across the Himalayan region.

There are 2000 herbariums-infrastructure to store plant specimens- across the world, out of which three are in J&K.

While University of Jammu and the University of Kashmir both accommodate each, the third is at the Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (IIIM, Jammu).

But what makes the one in Kashmir stand out is its collection of specimens, established in 1972, the collection dates back to 1891, the earliest of which were collected by the British.

However, Kashmir had no such facility to house these specimens in that period, so the discovered and assembled parts were kept in Dehradun Herbarium in Uttarakhand.

The British collectors had then made a promise to relocate these specimens back to the Valley after a Herbarium in the region was established, says Akhtar.H.Malik, Junior Scientist and Curator of Kashmir Herbarium at the department of Taxonomy, University of Kashmir.