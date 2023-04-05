Unplanned drainage construction irks Nawab Bazar residents

Srinagar: Residents of Syed Hamid Pora Nawab Bazar have expressed resentment over failure of authorities to level the road after laying of drainage pipes

A delegation from the area said authorities dug up roads in the area for laying drainage pipes.

“However excavated soil has not been cleared and uneven surface has hampered vehicular and pedestrian movement. The haphazard execution of the project has made our lives miserable. We are unable to venture out of houses due to accumulation of excavated material. We appeal to concerned authorities to look into the matter,” they said.