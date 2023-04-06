Unplanned execution of Smart City projects pester commuters

Srinagar: As the ongoing Smart City projects have been giving a tough time to commuters across the city centre areas, the commuters are now decrying that traffic diversion at vital intersection MA Road.
Scores of commuters said that recently the important intersection connecting MA Road had been closed for Smart City works.
The commuters said that it has disrupted the smooth travel via the intersection, and they have to travel several hundred meters unnecessarily to make a U-turn near J&K Bank headquarters.
“We understand that diversions have been put up and partial closure of roads has come up due to ongoing work, but some road junctions have been closed without any reason. This is really creating unnecessary hurdles for every commuter,” said Ashiq Ahmad, a commuter.
The commuters said that the commuters coming from Downtown areas towards Lal Chowk are having a tough time due to the issue. They said it has also created traffic congestion during peak hours.
“These are important intersections connecting MA Road, and its closure leads to traffic congestion at peak hours as vehicles bound to Lal Chowk from Downtown have to make U-Turn near JK Bank headquarters. We are already suffering due to road closures and diversions following development projects in the city centre,” said Shahid Farooq, a commuter.
“Authorities at Srinagar Smart City must look into the issue and avoid unnecessary closure of roads. The development projects have already throttled the smooth movement of traffic, and now such road closures and diversions make it more chronic,” he added.
To mention, the simultaneous projects going on in Srinagar city have badly affected the traffic flow. The commuters are appealing to the authorities of Smart City Limited to ensure that unnecessary traffic diversion should be avoided to ensure a smooth flow of traffic.
CEO Srinagar Smart City Limited did not respond to multiple calls from this reporter.