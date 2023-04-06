Unplanned execution of Smart City projects pester commuters

Srinagar: As the ongoing Smart City projects have been giving a tough time to commuters across the city centre areas, the commuters are now decrying that traffic diversion at vital intersection MA Road.

Scores of commuters said that recently the important intersection connecting MA Road had been closed for Smart City works.

The commuters said that it has disrupted the smooth travel via the intersection, and they have to travel several hundred meters unnecessarily to make a U-turn near J&K Bank headquarters.

“We understand that diversions have been put up and partial closure of roads has come up due to ongoing work, but some road junctions have been closed without any reason. This is really creating unnecessary hurdles for every commuter,” said Ashiq Ahmad, a commuter.