Unscheduled power cuts irk Srinagarites

Srinagar: People of the summer capital have expressed strong resentment against unscheduled power cuts from the past several days.

Greater Kashmir received complaints about unscheduled power cuts from residents of various Uptown and Downtown areas. The aggrieved consumers’ said KPDCL is resorting to power cuts in the areas where smart meters have been installed.

Ajaz Ahmad, a resident of Soura, said that for the past many days, they are facing unscheduled power cuts.

“Smart meters were installed here a year back and we were assured of uninterrupted power supply. Ironically we are facing multiple power cuts, which are causing huge inconvenience to us,” Ahmad said.

The locals from the Downtown area of Srinagar said that they have been equally suffering due to unscheduled power cuts for the past few weeks.

“We have been facing major power cuts for the past few weeks. In the past couple of days, power cuts turned into a nightmare. It has affected our routine work. Even internet and mobile services are getting interrupted due to prolonged power cuts,” said Abdul Rehman, a resident of Safakadal.