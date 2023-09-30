Unscheduled power cuts irk Srinagarites

Srinagar: People of the summer capital have expressed strong resentment against unscheduled power cuts from the past several days.
Greater Kashmir received complaints about unscheduled power cuts from residents of various Uptown and Downtown areas. The aggrieved consumers’ said KPDCL is resorting to power cuts in the areas where smart meters have been installed.
Ajaz Ahmad, a resident of Soura, said that for the past many days, they are facing unscheduled power cuts.
“Smart meters were installed here a year back and we were assured of uninterrupted power supply. Ironically we are facing multiple power cuts, which are causing huge inconvenience to us,” Ahmad said.
The locals from the Downtown area of Srinagar said that they have been equally suffering due to unscheduled power cuts for the past few weeks.
“We have been facing major power cuts for the past few weeks. In the past couple of days, power cuts turned into a nightmare. It has affected our routine work. Even internet and mobile services are getting interrupted due to prolonged power cuts,” said Abdul Rehman, a resident of Safakadal.
Residents of Hazratbal outskirt areas like Habak, Batapora , Burzahama, Tailbal, and adjoining areas also complained about unscheduled power cuts.
The traders in Srinagar said that the issue is also taking a toll on them. They said many traders are associated with work that particularly requires uninterrupted power supply. “Unscheduled power cuts are taking a toll on our trade,” they said.
Aijaz Shahdhar, President of the Kashmir Traders Alliance, said, "prolonged power cuts has exacerbated the hardships faced by the people of the region. Local businesses, in particular, have been significantly affected, with frequent disruptions impacting productivity and economic stability," he said.
Chief Engineer, KPDCL, Javaid Yousuf Dar, said that power cuts have increased due to lower power generation in Kashmir. He said it has happened due to the reduction in the water level of power-generating rivers in Kashmir following low precipitation.
“There has also been an increase in the demand for electricity due to the use of gadgets following the decrease in temperature. We are arranging power supply from outside Kashmir, and in the next two days, there will be an improvement in the power supply,” Dar said.