Unscheduled power cuts pester Srinagarites amid scorching heat

Srinagar: Amid scorching heat, unscheduled power cuts are taking a toll on residents in various areas of the summer capital.

Residents of various Uptown and Downtown areas said that for the past few weeks, power supply gets snapped multiple times on a daily basis without any schedule.

Greater Kashmir received many complaints from various Srinagar areas about power cuts.

“As temperatures are soaring, we are facing unscheduled power cuts. We hope that the KPDCL will look into the issue without any delay. We are unable to use any gadgets like fans amid heat wave. Our school-going children and elderly are most affected. Even on Sunday we had multiple hours of power cuts till afternoon,” said Adnan Ahmed from Nishat.