Untitled Aug 29, 2023 12:33 amChief Secretary inaugurates Srinagar Millet Hub

Srinagar: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta inaugurated a State of the Art “Srinagar Millet Hub”, an initiative of District Administration Srinagar in the premises of DC Office Srinagar here on Monday.

The Millet Hub was inaugurated in presence of Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, Director Agriculture Kashmir, Mohammad Iqbal Chowdhary and other senior Officers of the DC office Srinagar. The Millet Hub has been constructed by R&B Department at the cost of Rs 25.0 lakhs and has been handed over to Women Self Help Group Members of NRLM, Srinagar for enhancing the livelihood opportunities. Pertinent to mention that Srinagar District becomes first in India to establish a Millet Hub in the premises of DC Office to commemorate the International Year of Millets 2023(IYM-2023).

Speaking at the occasion, the Chief Secretary appreciated the initiative of the District Administration Srinagar and said that the 2023 has been announced as International Year of Millets(IYM2023) and setting up of “Millet Hub”

is an opportunity to raise awareness of, and direct policy attention to the nutritional and health benefits of millets and their suitability for cultivation under adverse and changing climatic conditions. Besides handing over the operations of Millet Hub to Self Help Groups will create employment opportunities and lead to women entrepreneurship and empowerment at the local level.

On the occasion, the Chief Secretary also interacted with the members of SHG and stressed on how such initiatives also spur entrepreneurship among the women folk. The Deputy Commissioner Srinagar also spoke on the occasion and said that the initiative aims to empower women Self-Help Groups by providing Employment opportunities. Meanwhile, the Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta also launched maiden Hydroponic System of Soil-less Cultivation for Urban areas, an initiative of District Administration Srinagar in an impressive function held here.