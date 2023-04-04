Update steps taken for conservation of Dal Lake: HC tells government

Srinagar: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh has directed authorities to update the status report on steps taken for the conservation and preservation of the water bodies in Kashmir including Dal Lake.

Hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), a division bench of Justice Sanjeev Kumar and Justice Puneet Gupta also granted four weeks to the government for filing fresh report on the Committee headed by the Principal Secretary Housing and Urban Development Department (H&UDD) regarding various aspects of Dal Lake.

These directions came following the submissions by LAWDA’s law officer that the order passed by the court on February 27 could not be complied with for the reasons that draft report is before the Government for approval.