Urdu Journalism workshop concludes at KU

“Honest journalists help in nation building and when journalists uphold their integrity, they in fact uphold democratic values of a nation. Journalism is the most significant field in a vibrant, democratic state,” he said. Director Finance, University of Kashmir, Bashir Ahmad Haji, noted the significance of Urdu language in the contemporary era.

"It is a matter of pride for you to study and work in a language which has a rich cultural and social background. I am very sure that students here pursuing Urdu journalism can do wonders in the language, "he said.

Research Officer NCPUL, Dr Kaleemullah, in his address urged the students to learn other languages also in addition to Urdu to enhance their language skills and broaden their horizon.

"We should not confine our students, especially Urdu students, to just learning one language. We should encourage Urdu students to learn and prosper in other languages so that that knowledge will reinforce their understanding and expression of Urdu," he said.