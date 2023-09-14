Urdu Journalism workshop concludes at KU

Srinagar: Four-day Capacity Building Workshop for Urdu journalists organised by the National Council for the Promotion of Urdu Language (NCPUL) in collaboration with Dean School of Arts, Languages and Literatures and Media Education and Research Centre (MERC) concluded here at the University of Kashmir on Thursday.
The valedictory function was attended by several dignitaries including Dean Social Sciences, Prof. M. Yousuf Ganie, Director of Finance, UoK Bashir Ahmed Haji, Dean of Arts, Language and Literature, Prof. Aadil Amin Kak, Research Officer NCPUL, Dr. Kaleemullah, Research Officer NCPUL, Mr. Intikhab, Head of the MERC, Prof. Sabeha Mufti as well as faculty members from MERC, Department of Library Information Services, and senior officials of Educational Multimedia Research Centre (EMRC). In his speech, Dean Social Science M. Y. Ganai highlighted the importance of journalism in current era times.
“Honest journalists help in nation building and when journalists uphold their integrity, they in fact uphold democratic values of a nation. Journalism is the most significant field in a vibrant, democratic state,” he said. Director Finance, University of Kashmir, Bashir Ahmad Haji, noted the significance of Urdu language in the contemporary era.
"It is a matter of pride for you to study and work in a language which has a rich cultural and social background. I am very sure that students here pursuing Urdu journalism can do wonders in the language, "he said.
Research Officer NCPUL, Dr Kaleemullah, in his address urged the students to learn other languages also in addition to Urdu to enhance their language skills and broaden their horizon.
"We should not confine our students, especially Urdu students, to just learning one language. We should encourage Urdu students to learn and prosper in other languages so that that knowledge will reinforce their understanding and expression of Urdu," he said.
Head MERC, Professor Sabeha Mufti, thanked the dignitaries and institutions that contributed to the smooth conduct of the workshop.
She said, “We wish to take Urdu journalism to its newer heights. Along with English journalism we wish to dedicate ourselves to focus on Urdu journalism as well,”
The inaugural session began with the student feedback. Faizan Qureshi, a student at MERC, said that organising workshops in Urdu serves as a valuable practice to inspire and encourage young journalists in the Urdu language. He emphasised the importance of sustaining this practice and called for greater involvement of journalists of Urdu language in such workshops.
Similarly, Refath Jan, a PhD scholar at the Iqbal Institute of Culture and Philosophy, commended NCPUL's efforts in organising this workshop and expressed the belief that similar workshops should continue in the future to motivate and support aspiring Urdu-language journalists.
The valedictory function concluded with a note of thanks by Professor Malik Zahra. She thanked VC University of Kashmir, Prof Neelofar Khan; Registrar Nisar Mir, NCPUL and others for making the workshop happen.
During the four days of the workshop, various technical sessions were conducted by the experts of journalism. The resource persons included Mr. Nasir Mirza, retired faculty member at MERC, eminent journalist Basharat Masoodi, Dr Arifa Bushra, Head Department of Urdu, Dr Syeda Afshana, professor at MERC, Dr Afsana Rasheed, faculty MERC and Dr Rashid Maqbool, faculty member MERC.