Urology meet held at GMC Srinagar

Srinagar: The Department of Surgery Government Medical College Srinagar hosted a one day Urology meet at GMC auditorium.
More than 100 delegates participated in the event which marked the official launch of Kashmir Urological Society (KUS) by Principal / Dean GMC Srinagar in presence of an amalgam of faculty of Urologists from GMC Srinagar, SKIMS Soura and Superspeciality Hospital Shreen Bagh, GMC Baramulla, GMC Anantnag and urologists working in the Directorate of Health Services Kashmir.
The organisers said the aim of KUS is to serve, to educate and to train. Under the aeges of KUS, the urological fraternity shall organise workshops at far flung areas of the valley and help in bringing Urological services to the doorstep of the community at large.
“KUS which consists of more than 50 members including overseas members shall be facilitating skill development programmes to the young urologists in various prestigious centres which shall help in the overall improvement of patient care. Today’s event included a rich scientific programme including Kidney stone disease, bladder cancer management and Renal Transplantation,” they said.
Among those who participated in the event were Prof Mufti Mahmood renowned Urologist and Head of the Department of Surgery GMC Srinagar and organising chairman, Prof Ghulam Jeelani former Principal GMC, Srinagar, Prof Baldev Singh ex-HOD Urology SKIMS Soura, Prof Saleem Wani, HOD Urology SKIMS Soura, Prof Arif Hamid coordinator KUS, Prof Syed Sajjad Nazir HOD urology SSH Shireen Bagh, Dr Syed Javid Qadri organising secretary of the event.