Urology meet held at GMC Srinagar

Srinagar: The Department of Surgery Government Medical College Srinagar hosted a one day Urology meet at GMC auditorium.

More than 100 delegates participated in the event which marked the official launch of Kashmir Urological Society (KUS) by Principal / Dean GMC Srinagar in presence of an amalgam of faculty of Urologists from GMC Srinagar, SKIMS Soura and Superspeciality Hospital Shreen Bagh, GMC Baramulla, GMC Anantnag and urologists working in the Directorate of Health Services Kashmir.

The organisers said the aim of KUS is to serve, to educate and to train. Under the aeges of KUS, the urological fraternity shall organise workshops at far flung areas of the valley and help in bringing Urological services to the doorstep of the community at large.