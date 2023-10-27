Urs of Dastgeer Sahib (RA) observed with religious fervour

“Toady devotees had a glimpse of the holy relic after each congregational prayer. The coming Friday will mark the Friday following of the urs. During Urs days, special sermons by Ulema are delivered and people take part in Shab-Khwani and other religious activities,” Kozgar said.

The main road adjacent to the revered shrine was filled with devotees who stood in large lines to offer prayers.

"All arrangements were in place for the devotees. Authorities also extended their support for providing men and machinery for the convenience of devotees," said an official at the shrine.

Officials said the administration had made all the arrangements to facilitate the Urs. They said that all the departments, including the Power Development Department (PDD), SMC, Police, and the Health Department, had made requisite arrangements for the devotees.

The Urs celebrations were also observed at Saraibala and Rah-Bab Sahib shrines in Srinagar. Night long prayers were also held in various shrines across Kashmir on the preceding night. Congregational prayers were also held at Masjid Sharief Dastgeer Sahib (RA) at Nowhamam Sopore.