Urs of Hazrat Sheikh Bahauddin Gunj Baksh (RA) observed

Srinagar, Jan 16: Hundreds of devotees paid obeisance at the shrine of Hazrat Sheikh Bahauddin Gunj Baksh (RA) on his Urs at Nowhatta area.

The Urs was organised by Intizamiya Committee of the Shrine of Hazrat Sheikh Bahauddin Gunj Baksh (RA). Devotees including a large number of women paid obeisance and offered special prayers at the shrine which resounded with recitations of verses of Holy Quran. On the occasion orators threw light on the life of the revered saint and also highlighted his contribution. The organisers said special prayer (Malood Shareef) will be held from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm on January 16.