Urs of Makhdoom Sahib (RA) observed with religious fervour

Srinagar: The annual Urs of Sultan-ul-Arifeen Hazrat Sheikh Hamza Makhdoom Sahib (RA) was observed with religious fervour here.

Devotees from various districts of Kashmir thronged the shine of Makhdoom Sahab (RA).

The Urs lasted for 13 days during which devotees thronged the revered shrine to pay obeisance. Every year Wakf Board and district administration make special arrangements for devotees at the shrine located on a mountain known as Koh-e-Maraan.

During these 13 days, special prayers were held throughout day followed by nightlong prayers on the later part of Urs days.

The devotees at the shrine said that every year they wait eagerly for the holy days of Urs so that they can offer prayers.

“For over three decades, I have been visiting the place every year. These Sufi saints have contributed greatly to our religion and it is because of them that we are on the right path of religion. We come here to pay our respects to the Sufi saint who has immensely contributed to our lives. We hope that people will follow the teaching of these saints of the valley,” said Abdul Gani, a devotee.