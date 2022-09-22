Urs of Makhdoom Sahib (RA) observed with religious fervour

Srinagar: The annual Urs of Sultan-ul-Arifeen Hazrat Sheikh Hamza Makhdoom Sahib (RA) was observed with religious fervour here.
Devotees from various districts of Kashmir thronged the shine of Makhdoom Sahab (RA).
The Urs lasted for 13 days during which devotees thronged the revered shrine to pay obeisance. Every year Wakf Board and district administration make special arrangements for devotees at the shrine located on a mountain known as Koh-e-Maraan.
During these 13 days, special prayers were held throughout day followed by nightlong prayers on the later part of Urs days.
The devotees at the shrine said that every year they wait eagerly for the holy days of Urs so that they can offer prayers.
“For over three decades, I have been visiting the place every year. These Sufi saints have contributed greatly to our religion and it is because of them that we are on the right path of religion. We come here to pay our respects to the Sufi saint who has immensely contributed to our lives. We hope that people will follow the teaching of these saints of the valley,” said Abdul Gani, a devotee.
The devotees said that since the Covid threat is gone, thousands of devotees are expected to throng the Urs. They said in previous two years COVID19, safety guidelines had to be followed and restrictions reduced the footfall of devotees.
Meanwhile, Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) carried out a special sanitation drive at the shrine and its adjacent areas.
"We had set up special teams which are deputed for sanitation of the shrine round the clock," said an official. In addition volunteers, Traffic police mobilised their men and machinery for convenience of devotees.