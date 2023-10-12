US agriculture scientist delivers special talk at SKUAST-K

Srinagar: Prof KG Raghothama, a distinguished agriculture scientist and renowned landscape architect from Purdue University, USA, today delivered a talk on molecular mechanisms of plant nutrition with special reference to phosphorus at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir Shalimar campus.

The lecture was attended by more than 40 scientists and students. It was followed by an interaction session wherein Prof Raghothama gave valuable suggestions to students regarding the identification of researchable areas in plant nutrition.