US agriculture scientist delivers special talk at SKUAST-K

Srinagar: Prof KG Raghothama, a distinguished agriculture scientist and renowned landscape architect from Purdue University, USA, today delivered a talk on molecular mechanisms of plant nutrition with special reference to phosphorus at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir Shalimar campus.
The lecture was attended by more than 40 scientists and students. It was followed by an interaction session wherein Prof Raghothama gave valuable suggestions to students regarding the identification of researchable areas in plant nutrition.
After the lecture, Prof Raghothama attended a meeting with the heads and scientists of divisions of Biotechnology, Fruit Sciences, Vegetable Sciences and Floriculture in the office chamber of Dean Faculty of Horticulture, Prof Shabir Ahmad Wani, to discuss various areas of mutual collaboration including faculty and student mobility, joint research programmes. It was decided that various divisions will develop a joint proposal for exploring the possibility of active collaboration between SKUAST-K and Purdue University in the area of horticultural sciences.
Dr Sajad Majeed Zargar, assistant professor of Plant Biotechnology at SKUAST-K has organised the lecture.