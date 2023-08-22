US Minister Counsellor and First Secretary call on Mayor Srinagar

Srinagar: The US Minister Counsellor for Political Affairs Graham D. Mayer, First Secretary Political Affairs Gary B. Applegarth and Political Specialist. Abhiram Ghadyalpatil called on the Mayor of Srinagar, Junaid Azim Mattu at his official residence.
The US high-level delegation discussed various pertinent issues with the Mayor including Srinagar’s infrastructural and urban revival and transformation.
Mayor of Srinagar briefed the delegation about the significant growth in the tourism sector over the past few years marked by a high tourist inflow which the Mayor said had a remarkable and transformational impact on the local economy.
Furthermore, comprehensive deliberations on investment opportunities in the field of education, healthcare, infrastructure, industry and tourism also took place.
Mayor sought the cooperation of the delegation in ensuring a new era of financial, technological and cultural initiatives and exchanges takes place between the US and the city of Srinagar.
Besides this the Mayor also discussed prospects for future student exchange programs between educational institutions of the US and Srinagar to encourage community interactions, knowledge sharing and cultural understanding.
This the Mayor said would also provide an impetus to employment creation and job growth.
The Mayor, while highlighting sustained atmosphere of peace and good governance in J&K over the past few years also sought the faith and efforts of the delegation in the removal of adverse travel advisories by some countries with regard to Jammu and Kashmir.