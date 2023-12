Srinagar, Dec 17: The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY) continued its journey through the vibrant communities of Hawal, Madin Sahab, Lal Bazar and Hazratbal, drawing an enthusiastic response from local residents.

The event, graced by the presence of local dignitaries and community leaders, saw an engaged audience keenly listening to the messages from the Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the significance of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra campaign.